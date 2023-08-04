Seaport Res Ptn Comments on NOV Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a report issued on Sunday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NOV Price Performance

NOV stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.92.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 433.0% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 58.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

