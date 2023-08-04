Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will earn $12.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.10. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,163,615.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 537,600 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,065 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

