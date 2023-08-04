Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.14

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Serco Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.02 ($2.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.44) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.40 ($2.71).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

