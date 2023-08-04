Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
Shares of SHC stock opened at GBX 119.90 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.14. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 104.30 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.30 ($1.70).
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
