Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SHC stock opened at GBX 119.90 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.14. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 104.30 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.30 ($1.70).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

