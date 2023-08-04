Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Decreases By 5.3%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 5.3 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

