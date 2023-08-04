Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Drops By 5.5%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $874.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 108.46%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,131 shares of company stock worth $48,373. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 302,731 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

