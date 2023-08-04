Short Interest in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Drops By 6.2%

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 49.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

