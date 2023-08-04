Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Decreases By 6.4%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 391.0 days.
DSV A/S Price Performance
Shares of DSDVF opened at $198.60 on Friday. DSV A/S has a one year low of $107.67 and a one year high of $229.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.58 and its 200-day moving average is $189.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSDVF shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DSV A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on DSV A/S in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
DSV A/S Company Profile
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.