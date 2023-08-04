Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Decreases By 6.4%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 391.0 days.

Shares of DSDVF opened at $198.60 on Friday. DSV A/S has a one year low of $107.67 and a one year high of $229.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.58 and its 200-day moving average is $189.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSDVF shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DSV A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on DSV A/S in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

