Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Declines By 5.9%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 244,200 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
NASDAQ EAR opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Eargo has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $68.80.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 350.17% and a negative net margin of 372.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eargo
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
