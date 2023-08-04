Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Declines By 5.9%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 244,200 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Eargo Price Performance

NASDAQ EAR opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Eargo has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $68.80.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 350.17% and a negative net margin of 372.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eargo

About Eargo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 45.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 143.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.