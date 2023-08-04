Short Interest in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Drops By 5.9%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

