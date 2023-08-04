Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Drops By 5.3%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of ISPOW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

