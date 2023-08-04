Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Drops By 6.3%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Bank of America raised their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

