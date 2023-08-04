Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Drops By 5.9%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.87) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 260 ($3.34) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 235 ($3.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

