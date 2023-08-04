Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shutterstock traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 508174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $285,467.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 171,779 shares of company stock worth $9,016,658 over the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

