Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 2,034 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

