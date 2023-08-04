Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.23% of Davis Select International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

DINT stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

