Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 15,484 Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS DWLD opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $276.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

