Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 9,326 First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HISF. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $950,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

HISF stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HISF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.