Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $181.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

