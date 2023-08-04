Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 3,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,024,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 178,130 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 274,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

