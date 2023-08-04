Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 3,532 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the period.

XDEC stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $360.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

