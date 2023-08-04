Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys Shares of 4,129 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,654.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

