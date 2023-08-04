Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,087,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

