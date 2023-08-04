Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 145,611 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

