Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Kroger were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

