Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $334,000 Position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.24% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 238,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ISMD stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 million, a P/E ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.