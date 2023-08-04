Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $443,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.06% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Sentinus LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.