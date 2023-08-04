Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $477,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FedEx were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $263.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.04. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.