Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $514,000 Stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.17% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIBL. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Inspire 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIBL opened at $33.43 on Friday. Inspire 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $304.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

