Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.