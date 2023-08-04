Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $369,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86.

Insider Activity

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

