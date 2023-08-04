Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $537,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.