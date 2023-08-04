Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $449.16 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $426.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

