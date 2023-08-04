Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $386,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,043,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 407.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 890,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after buying an additional 715,087 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,690,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 262,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 211,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,412,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFEB opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $508.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

