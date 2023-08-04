Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $514,000 Investment in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000.

First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XMAR stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.35. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $33.06.

About First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VIII – Cboe Vest US Equity Enhance and Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

