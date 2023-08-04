Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFEB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 182.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $57,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $128.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

