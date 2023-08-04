Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 305 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

