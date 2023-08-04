Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 323 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.58.

NYSE:PXD opened at $229.98 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day moving average is $212.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

