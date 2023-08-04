Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,345 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

