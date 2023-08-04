Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 337 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average of $116.13. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

