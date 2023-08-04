Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 57 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,251,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,119,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,743 shares of company stock valued at $230,372,097 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.55 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.22. The stock has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 567.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.