Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $413,000 Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EMB stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

