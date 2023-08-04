Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $458,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $369.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.38. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.