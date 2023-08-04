Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $553,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.