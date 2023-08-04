Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $351.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.74. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

