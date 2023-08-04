Simon Hayes Purchases 1,566 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Hayes purchased 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.41) per share, with a total value of £13,921.74 ($17,873.59).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Simon Hayes purchased 1,584 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £13,923.36 ($17,875.67).

On Tuesday, June 6th, Simon Hayes purchased 1,567 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.40) per share, with a total value of £13,914.96 ($17,864.89).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FGT stock opened at GBX 883 ($11.34) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 885.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 887.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

