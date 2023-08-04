SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Critical Contrast

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 4.39, indicating that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SM Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 6 4 0 2.27 Murphy Oil 0 4 7 0 2.64

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than SM Energy.

89.1% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SM Energy pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SM Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Murphy Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 41.07% 28.22% 14.53% Murphy Oil 30.08% 19.42% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $3.06 billion 1.47 $1.11 billion $10.18 3.66 Murphy Oil $3.93 billion 1.72 $965.05 million $8.07 5.37

SM Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats SM Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

