Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

