S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $383.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.31. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,102. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.