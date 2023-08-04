SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $489.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.93. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.